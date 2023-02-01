Hardman (pelvis) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.
All of Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) wouldn't have taken part in drills if the Chiefs had held a session Wednesday. However, the team has five more chances for them to get in some on-field work ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Eagles after all three made early exits from this past Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus the Bengals. At the moment, Kansas City has just three healthy wide receivers (Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore) on the active roster.
