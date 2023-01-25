Hardman (pelvis) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Hardman was unable to practice last week ahead of the Chiefs' divisional-round win over the Jaguars, but his ability to work Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity, has the wideout trending in the right direction in advance of Sunday's AFC Championship game versus the Bengals. If he's available this weekend, Hardman will add speed and experience to a Kansas City wideout corps that also includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Justin Watson, a context that would make the 2019 second-rounder's volume difficult to project in his first game action since Week 9.