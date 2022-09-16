Hardman (ankle) caught three of his four targets for 49 yards and recorded one carry for a four-yard loss during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers. He also came away from this game with an unspecified ankle injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Hardman was seen having his left foot retaped on Kansas City's sideline after he appeared to leave the field with a slight limp during the second half of Thursday night's game, according to Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star. The wideout was ultimately able to return and recorded an 11-yard reception on his final pass of the game, thus finishing tied with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the team's second-most targets behind tight end Travis Kelce (seven targets) in Week 2. However, it appears that Hardman is not out of the woods yet, as Chiefs coach Andy Reid mentioned postgame that he was still dealing with an unspecified ankle injury. While his return to the field is an encouraging sign for the wideout's availability moving forward, it will be worth monitoring his status over the team's extended 10-day break heading into Week 3 against the Colts.