Scandrick recorded a season-high nine tackles (eight solo) and had one pass defense Sunday against the Raiders.

Another week and another shootout for the Chiefs led to Scandrick doing much more work than usual in Sunday's contest. He hadn't recorded more than six tackles in a contest prior and owns just one interception to his name so far this season. The veteran cornerback remains largely off the IDP radar and that's unlikely to change with just two interceptions marking his career-high output for a season.