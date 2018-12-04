Chiefs' Orlando Scandrick: Posts season-high tackle count
Scandrick recorded a season-high nine tackles (eight solo) and had one pass defense Sunday against the Raiders.
Another week and another shootout for the Chiefs led to Scandrick doing much more work than usual in Sunday's contest. He hadn't recorded more than six tackles in a contest prior and owns just one interception to his name so far this season. The veteran cornerback remains largely off the IDP radar and that's unlikely to change with just two interceptions marking his career-high output for a season.
More News
-
Chiefs' Orlando Scandrick: Makes Amerson expendable•
-
Orlando Scandrick: Cut by Washington•
-
Redskins' Orlando Scandrick: Dealing with back spasms•
-
Redskins' Orlando Scandrick: Working as nickel back in Washington•
-
Redskins' Orlando Scandrick: Taking talents to Washington•
-
Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Informed of release•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 14
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Pettis? Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings has a playoff edition of Believe it or not, to help you get ready to dominate...
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...