Scandrick was released by the Eagles on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Scandrick signed with the Eagles in late September and delivered two sacks, two forces fumbles and a touchdown in his team debut, but the team apparently wasn't happy with his performance over the last two games. The veteran cornerback will now look to continue his 2019 season elsewhere.

