Orlando Scandrick: Cut by Eagles
Scandrick was released by the Eagles on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Scandrick was a mainstay in Dallas for his first nine professional seasons before spending 2018 in Kansas City. The veteran was presumably a tough cut for the Eagles as they narrow down their player pool to 53. Should he not find a new destination immediately, he could be eligible to return to Philadelphia by Week 2.
