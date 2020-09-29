Kelce caught six of seven targets for 87 yards in Monday night's 34-20 win over the Ravens.

Kelce led the Chiefs in receiving yards while going for a season-long gain of 29 yards during Monday's contest. Although he couldn't continue his touchdown streak to start the season, instead seeing teammates Anthony Sherman and Eric Fisher vulture close-range scores through the air, Kelce still caught six passes for the third straight game and topped 85 yards for the second in a row. Up next for the highly-touted tight end is a matchup against the Patriots in Week 4.