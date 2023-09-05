Kelce was listed as a limited practice participant Tuesday after Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed that the tight end exited the session early after hyperextending his knee.

Reid didn't elaborate much further on the severity of Kelce's injury but noted that the eight-time Pro Bowler's availability for Thursday's season opener versus the Lions is now uncertain. Per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, teammate Skyy Moore -- who was running a route when Kelce suffered the injury -- noted that Kelce was able to walk off the field without any assistance from the Chiefs' staff. While Moore's comments offer some reassurance about Kelce's health, the Chiefs likely won't know the full scope of the star tight end's injury until after he's sent in for further testing. If Kelce is sidelined for Week 1 and/or any additional games to follow, Noah Gray would be the next man up to start and serve as Kansas City's top pass-catching tight end. Kelce sat out one game in 2021 due to COVID-19 protocols and missed games for rest purposes in Weeks 17 of the 2017 and 2020 seasons, but he hasn't been sidelined for injury-related reasons since 2013, his first year in the league.