Kelce brought in seven of nine targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 21-17 loss to the Eagles on Monday night. He also lost a fumble.

Kelce finished as the Chiefs leader in receptions on the night and also recorded his fifth touchdown grab of the season on a four-yard catch with 1:45 remaining in the first half. However, he was consistently held to short gains by the Eagles defense, and his fumble at Philadelphia's nine-yard line early in the fourth quarter ended up being very critical in what turned out to be a four-point loss. Kelce now has at least seven receptions in five of his first nine games and next tangles with the improving Raiders on the road in Week 12.