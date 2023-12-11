Kelce caught six of 10 targets for 83 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Bills.

The tight end led Kansas City in receiving yards, and he nearly produced the winning score on the team's final drive -- Kelce caught a deep pass over the middle from Patrick Mahomes, and before he could be tackled he flipped a lateral to Kadarius Toney, who dashed untouched into the end zone. However, Toney got flagged on the play for lining up in the neutral zone, wiping out the touchdown. Kelce hasn't scored a TD of his own in three straight games but has topped 80 yards in each one, and he sits 104 yards short of his eighth straight 1,000-yard campaign heading into a Week 15 clash with the Patriots.