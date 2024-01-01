Kelce recorded three catches on four targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 25-17 win over the Bengals.

Kansas City's offense showed signs of improvement in its Week 17 win over the Bengals, though that didn't carry over to Kelce's individual performance. Instead, his longest gain of the day went for only 10 yards and he was held under 50 receiving yards for the third straight contest. Despite the poor close to the campaign, Kelce needs only 16 yards to reach the century mark for the eighth straight year.