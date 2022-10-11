Kelce recorded seven receptions on eight targets for 25 yards and four touchdowns in Monday's 30-29 victory over the Raiders.

Kelce didn't do much damage from a yardage perspective, as his longest catch went for only eight yards and he averaged just 3.1 yards per target. However, he more than made up for that with his prolific work around the end zone, as he accounted for all four of the Chiefs' touchdowns -- each of which came from the eight-yard line or closer. Kelce now has at least one score and five receptions in four of the team's five games this season and is clearly operating as Patrick Mahomes' top pass catcher.