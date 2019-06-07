Hill is not expected to be with the Chiefs for mandatory minicamp but there is a good chance he will be back with the team for training camp in late July barring any additional developments, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

This comes news comes alongside news that the police investigation into charges against Hill is no longer open, which could provide an avenue for Hill's suspension from the team to be lifted prior to the start of the regular season. However, given that the NFL is still undergoing its own internal investigation, a lot could still transpire over the next month or so, which could include the league handing the Pro Bowl wideout a suspension for the start of the season.