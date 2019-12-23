Hill reeled in all five of his targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 26-3 win over Chicago.

The Chiefs led this contest comfortably wire-to-wire, so the offense didn't need to take too many downfield shots. This resulted in Hill tying his season low (in a full game) of five targets. Both he and Travis Kelce paced all Kansas City receiving options in production as per usual, and we should expect more of the same against the Chargers in Week 17. The Chiefs are still able to earn a first-round bye if the Patriots lose next week, so the team figures to play its starters despite having the division locked up.