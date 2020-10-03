Hill and the Chiefs will not play their scheduled matchup Sunday against the Patriots after players from both teams tested positive for COVID-29. The NFL hopes to reschedule the game for Monday or Tuesday.

It remains to be seen if the game will actually take place Monday or Tuesday, but should the game commence one of those two days it would constitute as a Week 4 result. Both teams have begun a rigorous set of testing to see if further players or staff were infected after it was reported Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta'amu both tested positive for COVID-19.