Colts' Andrew Luck: Expects to play Week 1
Although Tuesday marked the first time Luck (shoulder) threw a football in public, he indicated after practice that he had been throwing a football for the last two weeks, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports. He also said after practice that he will "absolutely" play in Week 1 against the Bengals, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.
If what Luck says is true, this is certainly an encouraging sign that his arm has held up well over the past couple of weeks tossing around the pigskin. He still has a ways to go in his recovery, but a return to the public eye Tuesday at least provides some encouragement that he could be ready to start under center at some point during the 2018 campaign. The 28-year-old signal-caller certainly believes Week 1 isn't out of the question and Jim Irsay's comment indicating he will have no limitations to begin training camp mirrors that notion. However, potential fantasy owners should track Luck's progress during training camp for a better indication of whether or not that will come to fruition.
