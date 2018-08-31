Colts' Branden Oliver: Returns from hamstring injury
Oliver (hamstring) had ten carries for 33 yards, including a two-yard touchdown, in Thursday's preseason win over the Bengals.
Oliver is facing an uphill battle to make the Colts' 53-man roster with Marlon Mack, Christine Michael, Robert Turbin, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins all likely ahead of him. With Turbin suspended for the first four games and Mack sidelined with a hamstring injury, he could win a final bench spot.
