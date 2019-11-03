Hoyer completed 17 of 26 pass attempts for 168 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Week 9 against Pittsburgh. He also added one rush for six yards.

Hoyer entered the game with 12 minutes remaining in the second quarter after Jacoby Brissett (knee) exited with an injury. Hoyer finished that drive with an 11-yard touchdown toss to Jack Doyle, though one drive later he threw a pick six deep in Steelers' territory. The veteran bounced back in the second half to throw for two more scores and also get the team in a position to win, though Adam Vinatieri missed a 43-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter. Brissett appears to be battling an MCL injury, so it's possible that Hoyer will lead the team into their Week 10 matchup against the Dolphins.