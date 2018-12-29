Collins was promoted to the Colts' 53-man roster Saturday.

Collins joined the Colts' practice squad in mid-November as he was suspended for the first 10 games of the season. The 25-year-old has been suspended four times since being drafted during the second round in 2015, and has been a free agent since being released by Atlanta late in 2017. Collins receives a chance on an NFL roster for Week 17, though he is unlikely to play a significant defensive role with a playoff berth on the line.

