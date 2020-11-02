Coach Frank Reich said Monday that Taylor has "a bit of an ankle injury" following Sunday's win over the Lions, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Perhaps this helps explain Sunday's lackluster performance, as the rookie second-round pick averaged just 2.0 yards per carry and finished with 31 total yards on 13 touches. Still, Reich explained that he learned about Taylor's injury after the game, so it appears that the decision to give Jordan Wilkins more touches (21) than Taylor was based on performance, as Wilkins was more productive with 4.5 yards per carry and a touchdown. It's worth monitoring Taylor's practice status throughout the week as the Colts prepare for a home matchup against Baltimore this Sunday.