Taylor said the offseason surgery on his ankle was a "perfect success", Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Taylor was shut down for the season after suffering a high-ankle sprain Week 15, and while he initially hoped the injury would heal without surgery, he ultimately underwent an arthroscopic debridement at the end of July. It's not considered to be an especially invasive procedure, potentially allowing for some participation in the offseason program. At worst, Taylor should be ready for the start of training camp as the Colts look to bounce back from an ugly 2022 under new head coach Shane Steichen, who previously served as offensive coordinator for the Chargers (2020) and Eagles (2021-22). It isn't yet clear who will be the starting quarterback, as the Colts signed Gardner Minshew this offseason but also have been mentioned as a potential destination for Lamar Jackson or the top rookies in the 2023 NFL Draft.