Taylor (toe) didn't practice Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Pelissero notes that it's his understanding Taylor's absence is precautionary after the running back came out of Week 3 action with some soreness in his toe. As for Taylor's status for this Sunday's game against the Titans, Pelissero's source suggests that the Colts' franchise back will be "ready to roll."
