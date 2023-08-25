Granson caught both of his targets for 25 yards in Thursday's 27-13 preseason win over the Eagles.

Granson's 25 yards were a team high at halftime even though the Colts had their first-team offense on the field for the entire half, six drives. QB Anthony Richardson completed only six of 17 passes for 78 yards, with Granson and WR Michael Pittman being the only players to catch multiple throws from the rookie. Granson nonetheless faces an uphill battle to average more than three or four targets a game, as the Colts likely will start the season with some kind of timeshare at TE when they host the Jaguars on Sept. 10. Drew Ogletree and Mo Alie-Cox also got snaps with the starters Thursday night, and Jelani Woods (hamstring) might play more than any of them once he's healthy.