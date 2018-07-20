General manager Chris Ballard indicated Friday that Mack (shoulder) has received full medical clearance, and the running back will be ready for the start of training camp, Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Mack, who was unavailable for the Colts' offseason workout program, is bouncing back from shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum that Mack played through for most of his rookie season. Now healthy, Mack will open training camp as the team's No. 1 running back, though he'll need to fend off rookies Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins in order to remain atop the depth chart. Robert Turbin is also around, but he's suspended for the first four games of the regular season due to a violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.