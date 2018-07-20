Colts' Marlon Mack: Ready for training camp
General manager Chris Ballard indicated Friday that Mack (shoulder) has received full medical clearance, and the running back will be ready for the start of training camp, Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star reports.
Mack, who was unavailable for the Colts' offseason workout program, is bouncing back from shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum that Mack played through for most of his rookie season. Now healthy, Mack will open training camp as the team's No. 1 running back, though he'll need to fend off rookies Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins in order to remain atop the depth chart. Robert Turbin is also around, but he's suspended for the first four games of the regular season due to a violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
More News
-
Colts' Marlon Mack: Sits out minicamp•
-
Colts' Marlon Mack: Recovering from labrum surgery•
-
Colts' Marlon Mack: Colts head coach open to RB commitee•
-
Colts' Marlon Mack: Preparing for larger role•
-
Colts' Marlon Mack: Scores touchdown in Sunday's win•
-
Colts' Marlon Mack: Gets four carries in Saturday's loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2-QB mock draft results
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 2-QB mock draft, and to no surprise, Aaron...
-
2018 sleepers: Target Manning, McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Looking at ADP for tight ends
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for tight end heading into the 2018 season,...
-
Draft to stream TE, DST, K
Heath Cummings gives you two options at three of the four streamable positions.
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Blount
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Jarvis...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Jones, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017