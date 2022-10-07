Lindsay rushed 11 times for 40 yards and secured three of four targets for 14 yards in the Colts' 12-9 overtime win over the Broncos on Thursday night.

Called up from the practice squad earlier in the day, Lindsay did a serviceable job in tandem with Deon Jackson to help make up for the absence of Jonathan Taylor (ankle). The veteran got off to a fast start against his original squad before losing some of his efficiency on his later carries, but if Taylor can't suit up for a Week 6 home matchup against the Jaguars a week from Sunday, it's conceivable Lindsay sees another elevation to the active roster.