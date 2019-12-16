Play

Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Expected to play Monday

Hilton (calf) is expected to play Monday night against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Previous reports indicated that Hilton, who profiled as a game-time decision for the contest, was trending in the right direction, with Schefter's latest tweet adding further encouragement with regard to the wideout's Week 15 status. In any case, official confirmation of Hilton's Monday night availability will arrive about 90 minutes prior to the Colts' 8:15 ET kickoff.

