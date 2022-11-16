St-Juste recorded seven tackles (six solo) and a forced fumble during Sunday's 32-21 victory versus the Eagles.
St-Juste logged his first turnover of the season, as he punched out a fumble to nullify a 50-yard reception by wide receiver Quez Watkins in the fourth quarter. The cornerback also tied his season high in tackles, increasing his season total to 38 (32 solo) through 10 games. St-Juste should continue to play an every-down role against the Texans this coming Sudnay.
