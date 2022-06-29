St-Juste (concussion) has been participating in Washington's recent offseason programs, Bryan Manning of Commander's Wire reports.

St-Juste missed eight games last season due to multiple stints in concussion protocols, including the final six games of the season. Now cleared to compete, St-Juste has been making waves this offseason with his play in camp. He figures to at the very least provide depth in the secondary, and he has a chance to earn nickel duties for the Commanders in 2022.

