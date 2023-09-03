St-Juste has mostly played nickel corner this summer, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

St-Juste mostly played the slot for the first four weeks of last season before shifting outside full-time and ultimately starting each of his 12 games. He'll now get a longer look as one of the largest slot corners (6-3, 200) in the league, as Washington prefers to keep Kendall Fuller and first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes on the perimeter even though Fuller has more slot experience than St-Juste. From an IDP standpoint, the ideal scenario is for a cornerback to play a perimeter spot in the base defense and slot in the nickel -- something that could happen for St-Juste this year if Fuller/Forbes misses time, though the Commanders might also just put him outside and use 5-foot-9 Danny Johnson in the slot. Either way, St-Juste's production to date doesn't hint at much IDP value, with 21 regular-season games (15 starts, 973 snaps) yielding 68 tackles, 10 pass defenses, two sacks and one forced fumble.