Curl said Washington's defense is focused on starting the season fast and starting every game fast, ESPN.com's John Keim reports.

Curl has become one of the leaders for a defense that was among the league's best during his rookie season (2020) and among the worst the following year. Last year, the Commanders started slow but played better after September, in part because Curl rejoined the lineup after missing the first two games. He also missed the final three games, finishing the season with 83 tackles (58 solo) and one sack in 12 appearances (all starts). Curl's per-snap tackle rates dating back to his rookie year hint at IDP value, but he hasn't added much in the way of playmaking/coverage stats, with only nine pass defenses, four sacks and three interceptions (all his rookie year) in 44 games.