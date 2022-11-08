Curl recorded 11 tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Vikings.
Curl finished with a team high in tackles while notching more than eight stops for the first time this season. The cornerback has been a stout tackler with 45 stops (33 solo) and one sack over seven games this season, though he's yet to recorded a pass defended in 2022. Curl also played every defensive snaps for the fifth game in a row, and he should continue to play a prominent defensive role against Philadelphia next Monday.