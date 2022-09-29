Jackson (back) was listed as a full participant on the Commanders' injury report Wednesday.
Jackson popped up late on Washington's game status report and was ultimately ruled inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles. However, the sixth-year cornerback seems to have gotten over his apparent back issue given his return during the first practice of Week 4. Jackson recorded 11 tackles and one pass defended over the first two weeks, and he'll reprise his starting role opposite Kendall Fuller moving forward.
