Smith recorded four solo tackles, including three sacks, in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.
Shifted into more of a purely pass-rush oriented role after he took on additional linebacking duties in Week 1, the 31-year-old turned back the clock with a performance reminiscent of the backfield havoc he caused for the 49ers his first two seasons in the league, when he piled up 33.5 sacks in 32 games. Smith now has 20 tackles and four sacks through three weeks despite not having played in an NFL contest since 2015, and he's well on his way to making one of the most remarkable comebacks in history.
More News
-
Cowboys' Aldon Smith: Excellent debut for Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Aldon Smith: Making good impression in camp•
-
Cowboys' Aldon Smith: Conditionally reinstated by league•
-
Cowboys' Aldon Smith: Hasn't yet met with commissioner•
-
Cowboys' Aldon Smith: Reinstatement unlikely before draft•
-
Cowboys' Aldon Smith: Set for NFL return in Dallas•