Cowboys' Brice Butler: Could be healthy scratch Sunday
Butler (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, could be a healthy inactive for the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Despite carrying a designation into the Week 14 matchup, Butler's groin issue doesn't look to be much of a concern after he was able to practice in limited fashion Thursday and Friday. Instead, the wideout's lagging production over the past seven games -- he's caught five of 10 targets for 60 yards during that span -- seems more likely to prevent him from suiting up Sunday. Even if Butler is active for the game, he'll rank no better than fourth or fifth on the depth chart at receiver, thereby limiting his on-field opportunities.
