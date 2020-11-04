Wilson recorded no receptions on two targets during Sunday night's 23-9 loss to Philadelphia.
Wilson was heating up over Dak Prescott's final three appearances of the year between Weeks 3 and 5, but a season-ending ankle injury to the star quarterback fizzled out the receiver's production. The Boise State standout collected 12 receptions for 163 yards and two touchdowns during that three-week span, but he's gone catch-less over his past two games with Andy Dalton (concussion) and Ben DiNucci each taking snaps.
