Prescott completed 29 of 41 passes for 299 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Cowboys' 41-35 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night. He also rushed seven times for 23 yards and threw a two-point conversion pass.

Prescott and the Cowboys as a whole likely got a lot more than they bargained for from the opposing offense, which helped lead to a busy night for Dallas' star quarterback. Prescott proved he was up to the task of pulling out a rare close game at home, connecting with CeeDee Lamb (15 yards), Brandin Cooks (seven yards) and Jake Ferguson (12 yards) for his trio of scores. The latter touchdown pass came with 4:37 remaining and was followed by a two-point conversion toss to Cooks, taking the Cowboys from a five-point deficit to three-point advantage. Prescott now has at least three touchdown passes in five of the last six contests, and he fell just short of a fifth 300-yard game in that span as well. With the hard-fought win in hand, Prescott and teammates now have extra time to prepare for a Week 14 home showdown against the Eagles on Sunday night, Dec. 10 that could ultimately help decide the NFC East.