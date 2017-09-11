Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Leads Cowboys to victory with efficient night
Prescott completed 24 of 39 passes for 268 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 19-3 victory over the Giants. He also rushed three times for 24 yards.
After losing to the Giants twice last season, Prescott pulled off the victory in efficient fashion Sunday while looking to be a more decisive passer than he was in his rookie year. He looked to be more aggressive as well, taking chances down the field in a way he hadn't last season. While his overall stats weren't all that impressive, Prescott was close to connecting with WR Dez Bryant for big gains on multiple occasions and also drew a 21-yard pass interference penalty at one point. Prescott will likely have a much tougher time throwing the ball next week, though, as the Cowboys are traveling to Denver to take on a vaunted Broncos secondary that allowed the fewest passing yards in the league last season.
