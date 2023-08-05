Head coach Mike McCarthy suggested the team is unlikely to play Prescott during the preseason, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

This isn't incredibly surprising given the Cowboys' playoff aspirations and Prescott's status as a seven-year veteran. The switch from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to Brian Schottenheimer will likely result in a shift in offensive schemes, but it seems as if the team is confident they will work out the kinks throughout training camp and don't need to expose Prescott to any unnecessary hits during the team's three exhibition contests.