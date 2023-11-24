Prescott completed 22 of 32 passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns in Thursday's 45-10 rout of the Commanders.

He added 10 rushing yards on his only carry. Prescott spread the ball around almost at will against an overmatched Washington defense, completing passes to 10 different receivers and blowing the game open in the fourth quarter with a 15-yard TD strike to CeeDee Lamb and a 34-yard toss to KaVontae Turpin. Prescott has been the hottest QB in the league since the Cowboys' Week 7 bye, and over the last five weeks he's posted a 17:2 TD:INT while averaging 320.4 passing yards a game with a 70.5 percent completion rate and an 8.9 YPA. He'll look to keep rolling at home in Week 13 against the Seahawks.