Prescott completed 29 of 41 passes for 282 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Cowboys' 27-13 win over the Titans on Thursday night. He also rushed three times for 11 yards and lost a fumble.

The Cowboys likely got a bit more than they bargained for overall against a Titans team sitting out a large contingent of players, including Derrick Henry (hip). That particularly applied to Prescott, who posted his fifth two-interception game in the last eight contests and also suffered his first lost fumble of the season. Both of Prescott's picks led to Tennessee field goals, but he responded by leading a pair of touchdown drives he capped off with scoring tosses to Dalton Schultz and another which resulted in a field goal in the first three possessions of the second half. Prescott's final tune-up for the postseason comes in a Week 18 road matchup against the Commanders a week from Sunday.