Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Posts enormous line in victory
Prescott completed 42 of 54 pass attempts for 455 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 29-23 overtime win over the Eagles.
Prescott had been fairly dormant through the majority of three quarters, but his arm caught fire in the fourth and overtime periods, resulting in his largest fantasy output this season. The 25-year-old normally produces stat lines resembling a game manager, but he was able to tear the top off a vulnerable Eagles secondary. The addition of Amari Cooper at the trade deadline has certainly improved Prescott's play. The signal caller is averaging 285.7 passing yards in six games with his new weapon, compared to 202.4 yards per game over the previous seven contests. Fantasy owners shouldn't expect many more 400-yard performances, especially considering that Prescott hadn't reached the 300-yard mark once prior to Sunday's explosion. Still, he should have a decent floor against a middle-of-the-pack Colts' secondary in Week 15.
