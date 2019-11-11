Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Posts gaudy numbers in loss
Prescott completed 28 of 46 pass attempts for 397 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Vikings.
Prescott was asked to carry the offense with Ezekiel Elliott getting stuffed with consistency by the Vikings' front. The 26-year-old was able to answer the bell, posting his third-highest yardage total of the season and throwing for three scores for the fourth time this year. Prescott was unable to clinch the victory for Dallas, but his performance was definitely worthy of a winning fantasy squad. We are used to seeing more "game manager-esque" stat lines from Dak, so we shouldn't expect near 400-yard performances on the regular, but he does have a very soft matchup against the Lions (31st against the pass) on tap for Week 11.
