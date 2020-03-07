Play

Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Potentially receives contract offer

Prescott was allegedly offered a contract extension which includes $105 million in guaranteed money, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The report also indicates Prescott would receive an average of $33 million per year, a number that exceeds Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in both total money and guaranteed. It seems unlikely the Cowboys would have truly offered those types of figures to their fourth-year quarterback considering a number of other soon-to-be free agents also figure to be in the franchise's plans, but this is now the second reported instance this offseason the Cowboys have reportedly met with Prescott's representation in regard to a new contract.

