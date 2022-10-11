Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that Prescott (thumb) will begin throwing at practice Wednesday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Prescott will likely need a full week of practice before Dallas provides him clearance to return to the starting lineup, so there still aren't any guarantees he'll be available for Week 6's divisional matchup against the Eagles. Wednesday's practice report will provide a better idea about Prescott's immediate status, as he continues to work his way back from surgery to address a fracture in the thumb on his throwing hand. The combination of a dominant defense and capable play from Cooper Rush has led Dallas to four straight wins, so the team isn't feeling much pressure to get Prescott back under center until he's truly 100 percent.