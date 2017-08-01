Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Practicing in limited fashion Tuesday
Lawrence (back) was limited in practice Tuesday.
Lawrence was still being worked in as the top defensive end in Dallas. The 2014 second round pick last played a full season in 2015, where he posted 55 tackles and eight sacks. If he can find that production again, he can be a serious fantasy contributor.
More News
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Limited at start of training camp•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Not practicing during OTAs•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Has back surgery•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Will have back surgery this offseason•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Listed as active against Packers•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Listed as questionable for Sunday's playoff game•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
2 ET: 14-team standard mock draft
Follow along LIVE with each pick from our CBS Sports staff as we take part in a 14-team standard...
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....