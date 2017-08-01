Lawrence (back) was limited in practice Tuesday.

Lawrence was still being worked in as the top defensive end in Dallas. The 2014 second round pick last played a full season in 2015, where he posted 55 tackles and eight sacks. If he can find that production again, he can be a serious fantasy contributor.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories