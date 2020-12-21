Lawrence made five tackles (three solo), a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 41-33 win over the 49ers.

With 5.5 sacks through 14 games, Lawrence has surpassed last year's five-sack mark, but he'll finish well short of the career-high 14.5 sacks he posted in 2017. In that season, Lawrence also posted a career-best 64 tackles. That number is within reason this year, as the veteran defensive end has registered 50 stops thus far.