Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Backed by owner

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones does not expect Elliott to be suspended by the league once its investigation into his personal conduct is concluded, Kate Hairopoulos of Sports Day reports.

Elliott's status for the regular season remains intact, but until the NFL announces its decision regarding potential punishment, the tailback can't be confirmed available or not. While Jones' support of Elliott and positive outlook isn't necessarily surprising, his belief that a ruling should come soon is perhaps most important to note. That being said, the league has not revealed a timetable for its decision, leaving Elliott's situation in need of continuous monitoring going forward.