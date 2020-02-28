Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Making strides in recovery
Owner Jerry Jones said Vander Esch (neck) is "100 percent [healthy] in my eyes" at the NFL Combine on Thursday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Vander Esch underwent neck surgery mid-January and appears to be making substantial progress in his recovery, but he has yet to receive full medical clearance and is expected to be limited leading up to training camp. A more substantial update on the 24-year-old's health should arrive as the start of OTAs approaches. He was forced to miss the last six games of the 2019 campaign due to nerve issues.
More News
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: To have limitations in camp•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Full recovery anticipated•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Undergoes neck surgery•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Heading for neck surgery•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: MRI on Monday•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Ruled out against Eagles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Unearthing WR prospect studs
Ben Gretch digs into the history of breakout age, combine testing and more to explain how best...
-
2/27 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew focuses on dynasty rankings for 2020 and beyond, discussing Patrick Mahomes, David...
-
Best landing spots for Brady
Reports from the NFL Combine suggest Tom Brady is leaving New England. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Jerry Jeudy prospect profile
Can Jerry Jeudy continue dominating in the NFL like he did in high school and college? Our...
-
February Best Ball ADP Review
A look at average draft position on BestBall 10s along with five late targets.
-
2/25 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew takes a look at who is poised to bust in 2020 due to factors like change of quarterback,...