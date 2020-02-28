Owner Jerry Jones said Vander Esch (neck) is "100 percent [healthy] in my eyes" at the NFL Combine on Thursday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Vander Esch underwent neck surgery mid-January and appears to be making substantial progress in his recovery, but he has yet to receive full medical clearance and is expected to be limited leading up to training camp. A more substantial update on the 24-year-old's health should arrive as the start of OTAs approaches. He was forced to miss the last six games of the 2019 campaign due to nerve issues.