Gallup (hip) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
The report notes that coach Mike McCarthy believes that Gallup will be able to play Sunday against the Eagles and the wideout's ability to practice Wednesday -- albeit in a limited fashion -- is a positive indicator toward that end.
