Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has told Gallup (knee/ankle) that he will be featured more in 2023, according to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News.

We should believe it when we see it. Gallup tore his ACL late in 2021 and missed the first three games of the 2022 campaign only to go on and average a career-low 30.3 yards per game and 10.9 yards per catch on 5.3 targets per contest. With the addition of Brandin Cooks as CeeDee Lamb's new sidekick and playing in an offense that wants to run the ball, Gallup will be fighting for leftover targets as the third option at best. He's not an exciting fantasy prospect headed into 2023 and is coming off of offseason clean-up surgeries on both his ankle and knee.